Leopard spotted in Nowpora Sopore, locals scared

Sopore: A leopard was spotted in Nowpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday due to which a fear has gripped the residents of the area.

People said that this is not the first time leopards and black bears have entered in their area during nights, however on Monday afternoon they spotted a leopard very close to the residential area.

They said that Nowpora area is very far from any forest area and the presence of a leopard in a residential area in broad daylight is a matter of concern.

The people appealed officials of the wildlife officials to take serious steps before they will take any precious life.

Meanwhile, an officer of the wildlife department said that they were not called in time by anyone, however we will install a cage in the area to catch the beast.

During the past several weeks the people from almost every area of the district have complained that wild beasts including black bears and leopards are roaming in residential areas everyday,

