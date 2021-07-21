Indian, Pak Armies Exchange Sweets Along LoC On Eid- ul- Adha

Poonch/Srinagar: Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets on the Eid-ul-Adha at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district besides Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Wednesday.

Officials said that the ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence building measure in the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire between both the countries which was renewed on February 25 this year. “Greetings & best wishes of peace & harmony were conveyed to the Pak Army representatives from Indian Army. The gesture was appreciated by both the Armies and is expected to further promote good will & mutual trust,” they said.

Meanwhile Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said that on the occasion of Eid-ul- Adha and as a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony and Compassion in the true spirit of the festival, India and Pakistan Armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara.

“The event has been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on Line of Control,” he said in a statement to GNS. (GNS)

