DHSK greets people on Eid-ul-Adha, appeals public to follow SOPs

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather has greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and appealed to the general public to follow all the Covid-19 SOPs.

“My best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to people in general and health workers in particular who have been fighting the pandemic for one and half years and will continue to do so in future. I pray for everyone’s good health,” he said.

The director said the holy festival teaches us the principles of sacrifice, humility and benefaction. He hoped that the day will bring peace and prosperity to the whole of humanity.

Dr Mushtaq in his message urged people to work for the well-being of society and the country and observe the guidelines related to COVID-19.

“Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country,” he said.

The director appealed to people to follow all the SOPs during the rituals of the Eid-ul-Adha.

“While celebrating the festival, people should avoid gatherings and follow all the protocols and SOPs like wear masks and maintain physical distance,” he said.

The director said that only vaccinated persons should distribute meat to other families in the neighborhood or in relationships which will help to fight spread of infection.

He said any violation of Covid guidelines issued by the government from time to time could become the cause of the virus and can become the reason for the third wave.

The director said social distancing and wearing of masks should be made mandatory at mosques during prayers and people should volunteer to encourage people to follow SOPs.

Dr Mushtaq said though the Covid-19 situation is improving day by day, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding mass gatherings are imperative to safeguard our family and fellow citizens from infection of deadly pandemic.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, the director also urged the left out population to inoculate anti Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest to protect themselves against infection of Covid-19.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print