Deliver animals hides at our centres in Srinagar: Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam appeals peoples

Srinagar: Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam has appealed to the people of Kashmir to voluntarily submit the skin of their sacrificial animals at the two centres set up by it at Mirwaiz Manzil and Islamia School, in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar’s Old City.

Anjuman in a statement said that the institution, set up in 1899, runs the Islamia Oriental College since the same year where students have been introduced to religious sciences and arts for over a century. In every era, the leading scholars, muftis, preachers and imams in Jammu and Kashmir have graduated from this institution which has a golden history, it said.

All the needs of the students residing in the college including accommodation and food are the responsibility of the institution. However, due to COVID-19 this year too, the members, volunteers and sympathizers of the Anjuman are unable to go to different areas for collecting the skin of the sacrificial animals.

As such, the Anjuman has set up two centres, at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal and Islamia School Rajouri Kadal, to collect the animal skin. Therefore, all the well-wishers are appealed to voluntarily submit their sacrificial animals’ skin at these centres for the sake of Allah (SWT), the statement said.

