Authorities carry multiple raids in Pampore town against hoarding, black marketing

Pampore: A joint marketing squad on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple places in Saffron town Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district against hoarding of sacrificial animal and black marketing of mutton.
A fine of rupees eight thousand was realized from erring butchers and other persons selling sacrificial animals.
Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) Pampore told Kashmir Reader that they received complaints from many residents about hoarding of sacrificial animals and black marketing of meat in Pampore town by butchers.
They added that a temporary scarcity of meat and sacrificial animals was created which caused inconvenience to consumers.
A joint team of officials from Revenue, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Municipal Committee Pampore and Police Pampore conducted raids after receiving the complaint,” he told Kashmir Reader.
They added that the checking squad found many butchers had hoarded sacrificial animals at their private residences and were selling meat in black market.
“They were asked to open their shops and sell the mutton in the open market at government approved rates, some of them were taken to task by levying fines and sealing of shops,” the TSO said.
The squad was led by Naib Tehsildar Pampore Mohammad Ameen, TSO Pampore Ayash Farooq, Sub Inspector Mohammad Usman, Secretary Municipal Committee Pampore Bashir Ahmad and other officers .
The residents hailed the authorities for conducting raids and providing them immediate relief.