Advisors, CS greet people on Eid

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Jammu and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message, Advisor Khan termed the occasion as a festival of sacrifice and selflessness saying that Eid-ul-Azha endorses the spirit of benevolence and generosity towards others.

“I hope that this auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and provide a beacon of light for prosperity and development in the Union Territory,” he asserted.

Advisor urged upon the people to celebrate this festival amidst strict adherence to prescribed guidelines and preventive measures issued by the health authorities and government regarding Covid-19.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, has extended warm greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message of felicitation, Advisor hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring in a renewed spirit of love and oneness through its message of self discipline and sacrifice among the people. “May this festival further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity among the people of the UT”, maintained the Advisor.

Advisor Bhatnagar appealed to the people to strictly follow the COVID 19 SOPs while celebrating the occasion to avoid further spread of the virus.

Also Advisor Baseer Ahmed Khan, has wished people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his greetings, Advisor expressed optimism that this festival would further cement the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity among people of all faiths.

Keeping in view the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, Baseer Khan urged upon the people to follow COVID appropriate behavior religiously and maintain social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, wishing them well-being, peace and prosperity.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Chief Secretary said that the holy festival teaches us the principles of sacrifice, humility and benefaction. He expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, mutual brotherhood, amity, and tranquillity. He asked the youth to come together and contribute to the peace and progress of UT besides both personal and societal development.

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory, the Chief Secretary urged people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, SOPs and protocols during the festivities to prevent further spread of the disease.

