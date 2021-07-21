ADC conducts market checking at Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: To have first-hand appraisal of adherence of COVID-19 SOPs and to crack whip on the hoarders and illegal profiteers in wake of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, a team of officials headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba today conducted the market checking across the main market of town.

On the occasion, the team inspected various business establishments and also sensitized the shopkeepers, especially milk & milk product sellers, meat and chicken sellers, vegetable and fruit vendors about rules and regulations.

While interacting with the shopkeepers, the ADC said that strict orders have been placed so that no one should be allowed to violate SOPs related to COVID-19 because of consumer rush in the markets, and anyone found in such involvement will be dealt strictly under law.

The ADC asked the shopkeepers to refrain from hoarding and illegal profiteering on Eid eve otherwise strict action shall follow against them.

The team interacted with many people on the spot wherein they have been told to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour, wear face masks and maintain social distancing while visiting the markets and other crowded places.

Tehsildar Ganderbal, SHO Ganderbal and other officials accompanied the ADC during the inspection of various establishments.

