6 die from Covid in 24 hours in J&K

SRINAGAR: Six deaths from Covid and 88 new cases, including 35 from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division, were reported on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. The deaths include 5 from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir Division.

The official daily bulletin said that 221 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 93 from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.22 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The bulletin said that 1 confirmed case of Mucormycosis had been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35 in the UT of J&K.

