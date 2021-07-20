14 Boys On Verge of ‘Joining Militant Ranks’ Counselled, Handed Over to Parents in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday said to have ‘saved fourteen youth from joining militant ranks’ in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“Unearthing a major activity of militants to misguide the youth and entice them to join militant ranks, police has succeeded in saving 14 youth from getting entry in militant ranks”, a police spokesperson in a statement issued to GNS said.

The boys in the age group of 18-22 years, the police said, were in touch with various local militants and also being lured by militants based in Pakistan through social media to get recruited in militant outfits. They were handed over to parents today in District Police Office Anantnag, the statement reads.

Many counselling sessions by police officers for past many days were held with these vulnerable youth belonging to various areas of Anantnag district, it reads.

On this occasion SSP Anantnag advised the parents to remain aware about activities of their children and ensure “bad elements” do not get the chance to influence the young minds. (GNS)

