123 new Covid cases, 1 death in Kashmir

Srinagar: One person died of Covid in Kashmir while 123 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours on Monday.

They said that 51 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district-wide details, Srinagar reported 33 cases.

Baramulla reported 4 cases and Budgam 2 cases while , Pulwama reported 4 cases, Kupwara 8, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 6, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 3, Shopian 2, Jammu 17, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 9, Doda 15, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2,

Moreover, they said, 268 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—93 from Jammu Division and 175 from Kashmir Valley. So far 313886 people have recovered while 4365 others have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 1773 in J&K—754 in Jammu and 1019 in the Valley.

