Top LeT Commander among two militants killed in Shopian Gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar,;Top commander of Lashker-e-Toiba Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram was among two militants killed in Sidiq Khan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.

In a tweet Kashmir Police Zone while quoting IGP Kashmir wrote, “Top commander of proscribed militant outfit LeT Ishfaq Dar @ Abu Akram who was active since 2017 neutralised. Congratulations to Police & SFs: IGP Kashmir “.

The operation was carried out by joint team of Police army’s 34RR and CRPF on Saturday evening in Sidiq Khan after having specific information about presence of the some militants in the area.(GNS)

