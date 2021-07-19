Shopian encounter: One militant killed, operation on

Shopian: One unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants at Check Sadiq Khan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that one militant has been killed while as the operation is on in the area.

He said the militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by government forces, adding that a one unidentified militant has been killed, whose identification is being ascertained.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the mobile internet services have been suspended in the district—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print