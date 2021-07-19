North India to witness intense rainfall over next 4 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over north India from July 18-21 and over the west coast till July 23.
The IMD said moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.
“They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor,” the MeT department cautioned.
The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh — from July 18 to 21.
There will be decrease in rainfall activity over the same regions thereafter.
—PTI