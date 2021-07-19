No congregational Eid prayers to be allowed: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that no congregational prayers will be allowed on Eid-ul-Adha in the Kashmir valley in view of the prediction of Covid-19 3rd wave.

He said that there will be no congregational prayers on Eid as only 25 people are allowed in a gathering and it will be difficult to restrict that number if prayers are allowed.

He said that the prayers will be allowed in a decentralised way like it was allowed during the peak of Covid-19 second wave.

“As any sort of gathering is limited to 25, which includes Eid gatherings or congregational prayers, these prayer will not be allowed. Limiting the number of people to 25 would be difficult if congregational prayers are allowed on Eid. So the prayers will be allowed in a decentralised way and there will be no congregational prayers,” he said.

He also said people must follow government SOPs and instructions of medical experts on the occasion Eid-ul-Adha to avoid Covid-19 threat.

Pole said that considering the damage caused by the third wave of Covid-19 in other countries, everyone should follow the guidelines and precautions strictly on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha with regard to COVID-19.

He said that the third wave of Covid-19 has become a reality in other countries and in view of the third wave, the government of India has also taken steps against it and people have to follow them.

Pole said that the coming days will be very crucial and urged people to continue their fight against the pandemic by strictly following the physical distancing norms and use of masks. KNS

