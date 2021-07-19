LeT militant module busted in Budgam, Active militant among 05 arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have busted Lashker-e-Toiba militant module by arresting militant along with four militant associates in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that it has busted a militant module of militant outfit LeT by arresting a local militant along with four associates from Budgam area. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

The statement further stated that, acting on a specific information, Budgam Police along with 53RR and 43BN CRPF arrested one local militant linked with militant outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 08 live pistol rounds from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Younis Mir resident of Choon Budgam.

Upon questioning of the said militant, Budgam Police succeeded in busting a militant module of militant outfit LeT by arresting 04 militant associates, they said.

Incriminating materials and ammunition including 02 hand grenades were also recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie resident of Kulbug Budgam, Umer Farooq Wani resident of Ompora Budgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir both residents of Choon Budgam, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active militantsms of militant outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam, they said.

The arrested local militant and militant associates have been in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local militant commanders of militant outfit LeT in Kashmir, they added.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress, reads the statement

