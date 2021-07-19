Govt brings 18 services of 7 departments under ambit of Public Services Guarantee Act

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has brought eighteen more services of seven departments under the ambit of Public Services Guarantee Act.

In an order, the government said that 18 services, timelines and the designated officers/appellate authorities have been notified under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

The departments whose services have been brought under the ambit of the Act include school education department, health and medical education department, home department, public works (R&B) department, co-operative department, revenue department and housing and urban development department.

As per the order, services of school education department which have been brought under this Act include approval for setting up and operating a play school, registration of schools under Right to Education Act and NOC for setting up CBSE School.

The services of the Health &Medical Education Act which have brought under the ambit of this Act include registration provisional/ permanent certificate clinical establishment under Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act, 2010 and its renewal, registration under PC&PNDP Act, 1994 (Amended, 2003) for 5 years and its renewal.

As per the order, services of Home department brought under purview of PSGA include NOC required for setting up of explosives manufacturing, storage, sale, transport, NOC required for setting up of petroleum, diesel and Naphtha storage, sale, transport, license for sale of crackers and cinematograph license and license for screening films (as applicable).

The services of Public Works (R&B) department include road cutting permission and registration of contractor for works and services, while services of Revenue department include encumbrance certificate and measurement, demarcation of land.

The services of co-operative department brought under the law include registration of co-operative societies while trade license and renewal thereof, grant of road cut permission (municipal corporation Jammu and Srinagar, ULB and LAWDA), inspection carried out for granting road cutting permission and verification to ensure proper restoration (MC Jammu and Srinagar, ULB and LAWDA) and obtaining sewer, drainage connection (JMC and SMC) OF Housing & Urban Development Department have been notified under PSGA—(KNO)

