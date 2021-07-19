Envision Donates Covid-19 Medical Equipment to India

Envision Group, a world-leading green technology company, recently donated dozens of oxygen concentrators and 44,000 protective masks to India in wake of the shortage of essential medical supplies during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajith Pawar inaugurated the donation event on 16th June 2021, together with the Minister of Food and Drug Administration Dr. Rajendra Shingane, Minister of State for Home Affairs Mr. Shambhuraj Desai, and Mr. Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Envision Energy India Company. Kane Xu, Vice President of Envision Energy said, “Envision Group has strong ties with the local communities, and we want to do our best to protect the health and safety of the local people. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, Envision donated several batches of masks and other medical supplies to support the local health care system and frontline workers to fight against the pandemic, and we will continue to do more.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, Envision Group led and coordinated a series of efforts to donate essential medical supplies to countries around the world. On March 01 2020, Envision Group put into operation the Envision Smile Manufacturing Center, a mask production facility set up within just 15 days, with a daily output of 100,000 masks.

To date Envision Group has donated over 6 million masks, along with protective clothing and other medical to Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Germany, France, the United States and Argentina, and will continue to support the global effort in combating Covid-19. About Envision Group Envision Group is a leading global green tech company. With the mission of “solving challenges for a sustainable future”, the Group designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines and smart energy storage systems through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world’s largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital.

—PTI

