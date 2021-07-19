Eid shopping: KRA hails LG Sinha

Srinagar: The Kashmir Retailers Association (KRA) has hailed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for giving “humanitarian relaxation” for Eid shopping in the Valley amid Covid restrictions.

In a statement, KRA President Farhan Kitab, who is also the member of All India Retailers Association, said the relaxation gave breather to the trader community, which has already been in red for around two years now.

“The retail sector has been trying hard to cope with the slings and arrows of the Covid19 pandemic, which caused irreparable damage to business,” Kitab said.

The KRA also hailed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Choudhary for his support in hassle free business ahead of the Muslim festival.

Kitab said the traders community was adhering to Covid Appropriate Behavior as no customer is allowed without facemask—(KNO)

