DC Kupwara inspects developmental works at Karnah

KUPWARA: Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Imam Din today said that the Government is committed to uplift the socio-economic status of the people living in far off, hilly and border areas of Kupwara district by providing equal opportunities of development in these areas.

During his two days visit to Karnah subdivision, DC addressed various functions, public Darbars and officers’ meetings at Tangdhar, sub divisional headquarter and Teetwal.

DDC Member, Karnah, Advocate Najma Hameed, BDC chairpersons of Tangdhar and Teetwal, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Karnah, Principal Degree College, Karnah, Executive Engineer, Special Subdivision Karnah, CDPO, Other officers of Administration, PRIs and other concerned were present during the different meetings and visit.

The Deputy Commissioner held Public Darbar at Teetwal during which he heard public grievances, gave on spot directions to the concerned officers for timely redressal besides resolved many grievances on spot.

Most of the issues projected by the DDC member and other stakeholders pertaining to basic amenities include augmentation of water supply schemes, macadamization of roads, network connectivity, community classes etc.

The Deputy Commissioner said that over Rs. 7 crores are being spent on the execution of new water supply schemes under Jal Jevan Mission (JJM), which will upgrade the present scenario of the water supply facilities in the subdivision.

The Deputy Commissioner also chaired a joint meeting of Officers, PRIs and senior citizens at Dak Banglow,Tangdhar.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the objective of his two day visit to Border subdivision aims to review on spot developmental scenarios of the area and to get feedback from local administration as well as from public representatives.

He said district administration is already aware of the basic requirements of the people of the Karnah subdivision, adding that two mega projects including Sadnah Tunnel are in the pipeline which will give fillip to the socio economic condition of the subdivision. He said Tangdar has a full-fledged Sub District Hospital to cater the medicare facilities of the area. He said that posting of specialists in various disciplines shall be recommended to the Government to further upgrade the facilities in the SDH. He appreciated BMO and other officials for upholding better services during COVID-19.

Regarding, macadamization of roads, the Deputy Commissioner said that ongoing macadamization work shall be carried out on priority basis as per public requirement. He said more than 100 different development works shall be completed in the sub division during the current financial year.

Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officers to accelerate the developmental tempo in the area and ensure timely completion of all ongoing development works.

Earlier, during the discourse of the meeting , the DDC member, Advocate Najma Hameed, BDC Chairpersons of Tangdhar and Teetwal projected the demands of their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner, during the two day visit also inspected the 12 MW Hydro Electric Power Project , coming up at a cost of Rs.123.78 crore in Teetwal area. He was informed about the present status of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2023. The DC directed executing agency to ensure that the project shall be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected construction work of Baghbella bridge and directed for speeding up of execution work.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Sub District Hospital, Tangdhar, interacted with patients and enquired about the facilities being provided by the Hospital Administration. He also interacted with doctors and paramedics. He appreciated BMO Tangdhar for conducting Gynecological surgeries inspite of Administrative overburden during COVID-19. He also inspected different wards including OPD, X -Ray, Surgical ward , Ultrasound section etc.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Mini Secretariat, Tangdhar, inspected various offices including SDM office, Revenue, Information, Agriculture, Education etc. and checked attendance of the officials. He stressed upon the officers and officials to work with utmost dedication and honesty in this border and far-flung area.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with media persons of the area and expressed satisfaction for highlighting the issues of the public. He said the media is the fourth pillar of democracy which helps the administration to address the grievances of the public. He also exhorted them to give proper space to the government version also, while carrying any news to the media so that positivity could be maintained.

During the visit, a deputation ,whose 3 relatives had lost their lives due to electric shock last year, called on the Deputy Commissioner regarding their case. The Deputy Commissioner heard them patiently and assured all possible support from the administration. He provided cheques worth Rs.5000 each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Various other public deputations and individuals also called on Deputy Commissioner, Imam Din and apprised him about the developmental issues of their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner heard them patiently and issued on spot directions to the concerned officers for timely resolution of the grievances.

