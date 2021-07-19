30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

Lahore: At least 30 people were killed, mostly labourers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, and over 40 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Pakistan”s Punjab Province.

The bus was en route from Sialkot to Rajanpur when the accident took place on the Indus Highway near Taunsa bypass in Dera Ghazi Khan district. The majority of the passengers were labourers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, officials said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where medical staff confirmed the death of 18 people upon their arrival.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that at least thirty people have lost their lives in a traffic accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Interior minister Sheikh Rashid expressed sorrow over the incident.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to overspending, bad roads and untrained drivers.—(PTI)

