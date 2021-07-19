1904 vaccinated, 1153 samples collected

RAMBAN: Continuing the drive to implement Covid protocol across the district Ramban, the Enforcement teams today fined scores of violators for roaming without wearing face masks and not maintaining physical distance.
The enforcement teams, during the inspection in their respective jurisdictions, recovered a fine of Rs 31, 700 taking the total amount fined since April 1, 2021 to Rs. 33, 05, 200. The Enforcement officers urged the people to wear face masks and maintain physical distance besides taking Covid vaccination doses at their nearest CVC.
District Immunization Officer, Ramban, Dr, Suresh informed that as many as 1904 persons were administered first and second Covid vaccine doses across Ramban district on Sunday.
As per daily bulletin issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr. Mohammad Fareed Bhat, the Health Department has collected 1153 samples including 240 RT-PCR and 913 RAT samples besides administering Covid vaccine to 1904 persons at dedicated Vaccination Centres in the