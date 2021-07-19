146 daily Covid cases, 1 death in Kashmir

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday 146 positive cases while one death was reported from Sopore.

According to a government bulletin, Kashmir has received positive reports of 88 persons and 151 persons have recovered from it. Similarly Jammu division has witnessed 146 fresh cases and 243 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Besides this, 99.19 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday according to the health department bulletin, 5519795 were vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir division, 2782601 persons have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 27 cases with 417 active cases and 49 cases recovered today.

Budgam reported 08 positive cases with 98 active positive cases and 06 recovering.

Baramulla reported 02 cases with 150 active cases and 23 cases of recovery.

Pulwama reported 15 cases with 95 active cases and 08 cases of recovery.

Anantnag reported 04 cases with 93 active cases and 12 cases of recovery.

Bandipora reported 04 cases with 69 active cases and 07 cases of recovery.

Ganderbal reported 14 cases with 82 active cases and 20 cases of recovery.

Kulgam reported 05 cases with 46 active cases and 10 cases of recovery.

Shopian reported 02 fresh cases with 08 active cases and 03 recoveries on Saturday.

Kupwara district has reported 07 fresh cases with 65 active positive cases and 13 recoveries

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print