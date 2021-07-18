Weather Advisory for heavy rains in J&K

Srinagar: Meteorological department on Saturday issued a weather advisory for heavy rains and thunder with lightning in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Lower and Middle level tropospheric winds from north Arabian sea is most likely to interact with Easterly Winds (from Bay of Bengal) from 18th to 21st July,” Meteorologist M H Mir said in a letter to Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu.

“The system is most likely to cause widespread Heavy to Very Heavy Rain, Thunder with lightning at most places of Jammu mainly in Pirpanjal Range and plains of Jammu division from 19th to 21st and Moderate to Heavy Rain/ Thunder with lightning in many places of Kashmir division during the period,” he said in the advisory.

The probable impacts, the advisory includes moderate to high risk of flash flood in J&K.

There would also be temporary disruption of surface traffic mainly on Jammu- Srinagar, Srinagar-Leh, Doda-Kishtwar, Mughal Road from 19th to 21st July 2021.

There would also be landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places, water logging and minor floods over low lying areas besides suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during this period.

