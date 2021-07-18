South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Sidiq Khan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sidiq Khan.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

