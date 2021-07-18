Kashmir reels under heat wave, Srinagar records above 34 degree

Srinagar: Heat wave continued on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded a temperature of 34.1 degree Celsius.

A meteorological department official said that the maximum temperature in Srinagar was 34.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius against normal of 34.2 degrees Celsius and previous day’s 34.9 degree Celsius, he said.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, recorded a maximum of 32 (against normal of 27.9) degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 28.8 degrees Celsius while Kokernag recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius against normal of 30.5 degree Celsius, he said.

World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recording maximum of 24.0 degrees Celsius against the normal of 20.8 degree Celsius for this time of the season for the place, the official added.

The official said there was a possibility of light rain with thunder at isolated to scattered places in J&K till July 18. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print