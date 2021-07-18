2 children die in fire incident in Ramban

Banihal: Two minor siblings died and two others were injured on Saturday after their house was gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The fire broke out in the house of Rajesh Kumar due to leakage of an LPG cylinder in Maitra-Rajgharh area, they said.

The members of the family were trapped in the fire. Police and fire emergency parties reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.

Satya Devi (30) and her three children–Sahil(5), Sourav (3) and Gaurav (3) received burn injuries in the incident, they said.

While Sahil and Sourav succumbed to injuries, Satya and Gaurav are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print