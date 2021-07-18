117 fresh Covid cases, no deaths in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir on Saturday reported 117 fresh Covid-19 cases and 164 recoveries, and zero deaths, in the last 24 hours. One death was reported from Government Medical College Doda in Jammu division.

According to the government’s data on the disease, Jammu division reported 179 fresh cases and 277 recoveries on Saturday.

The data said that 99.17 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, according to the health department’s daily bulletin, 41,114 persons were vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir division, a total of 27,57,181 persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19 disease.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 59 cases and 61 recoveries. The district currently has 439 active cases.

Budgam reported 12 new cases, 16 recoveries, and has 96 active cases now.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases, as many recoveries, and has 172 active cases now.

Pulwama reported 13 new cases, 23 cases of recovery, and currently has 88 active cases.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and 8 cases of recovery. It has 102 active cases as of now.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and 6 recoveries. It has 72 active cases now.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and 22 cases of recovery. It now has 88 active cases.

Kulgam reported 7 fresh cases and 10 recoveries. It now has 51 active cases.

Shopian reported zero fresh cases and has 9 active cases. The district reported no recoveries on Saturday.

