Revoke ‘arbitrary’ ban on sacrifice of bovine animals: MMU

Srinagar: All the constituent members of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed strong resentment against the government’s ban on sacrifice of bovine animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The MMU in a statement said that it is surprising that sacrifice of bovine animals on the religious occasion of Eid is being termed illegal and disallowed under the garb of prevention of cruelty to animals Act.

“The sacrifice of permitted animals including bovines on Eid ul Adha in the way of Almighty Allah is precisely the reason for its celebration. Hence it is an important tenet of religion on this day and a duty upon persons on whom it is obligatory. A Muslim indeed has to refrain from any kind of negligence in performing this act of worship,” the MMU said.

“So why are Muslims being restricted by the government in performing their religious obligation,” it asked.

It asked the government to desist from issuing such arbitrary orders that are unacceptable to the Muslims of the state as they directly infringe upon their religious freedom and their personal law causing them great anguish.

The MMU urged the government to immediately revoke this arbitrary and discriminatory order and let the people of Kashmir celebrate Eid in keeping with its religious obligations and the spirit of the festival.

The statement added that Majlis-e-Ulema will convene an urgent meeting of its key constituents and leading Muftis of J&K in this regard on Sunday at the residence of Mufti Azam Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and inform people accordingly

The members of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema include Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shian, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman-e-Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman-e-Tabligh-ul-Islam. Jamiat Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman-e-Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman-e-Imam-o-Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandia, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheedia, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Karvaan Khatm-e-Nabuwat, and other religious, social and educational associations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print