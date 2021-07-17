Injured in Road Accident at Pahalgam, Minor Boy from Srinagar Succumbs at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag: A 4-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Anantnag after receiving critical injuries on getting hit by a biker in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday afternoon.

Reports said that one Hasnain Ali Mir son of Tassaduq Ali, a resident of Bemina Srinagar, was hit by a biker near Amusement Park Pahalgam. The minor received critical injuries in the incident and was immediately lifted to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment. However hours after his admission at the district hospital, the minor subsequently succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

A police official confirming the incident said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigations taken up in this regard. (GNS)

