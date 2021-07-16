MMU asks govt to allow congregational prayers in central mosques

Srinagar: All constituent members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday asked the government to remove restrictions on offering congregational Friday prayers in central mosques of J&K in the face dip in Covid cases.
In the joint statement, MMU, an amalgam of religious bodies, said that while parks, market places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels etc have been allowed to open with the condition of following Covid appropriate SOPs, similarly historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar, Khanqah-e-Mu’ala, Imambarah Budgam and other main mosques, shrines and imambarahs should now be allowed to hold Friday prayers and Eid-ul-Adha prayers amid Covid protocol.
These religious places were closed for congregational prayers after a surge in Covid cases.
