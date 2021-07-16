Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar on Friday wee hours.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in Danmar Syedpora, Eidgha area of Srinagar.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

He said that two militants are believed to be trapped—(KNO)

