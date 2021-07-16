Covid claims one more in Jammu

Srinagar: One person hailing from Jammu died due to Covid while 203 fresh Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 129 were reported in Kashmir Division and 74 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.
Moreover, 334 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 148 from Jammu Division and 186 from Kashmir Division.
Besides this, 98.34 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
The bulletin informed that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported and the total number of confirmed cases are 32 in J&K.
According to the bulletin Covid-19, of 319355 positive cases, 2104 are active positive, 312890 have recovered and 4361 have died.
Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 42 cases with 4526 active cases and 73 cases recovered today.
Budgam reported 11 positive cases with 99 active positive cases and 12 recovering.
Pulwama saw 6 cases with 79 active positive cases while 17 cases recovered.
Kupwara reported 12 cases reported today with 82 active cases and 20 recovering today.
Anantnag district reported 9 cases with 113 active positive cases and 09 cases recovering today.
Bandipora reported 13 cases with 77 active positives and 7 cases recovering today.
Ganderbal reported 19 cases with 117 active positive cases with 27 recovering today.
Kulgam reported 2 cases today with 61 active positive cases while 12 people recovered.
Shopian reported 8 active positive cases.