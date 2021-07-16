BMO doesn’t allow use of generator at PHC Keller to run diagnostic machines, locals complain

Shopian: People in Keller, a far-flung and mostly tribal area of Shopian district, have accused the authorities at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) of denying them health care and diagnostic facilities that are available at the hospital.

A group of aggrieved local patients and their attendants told Kashmir Reader that the Block Medical Officer (of Keller) does not allow his staffers to use the generator when there is no electricity for X-Ray and other diagnostic machines that the patients require.

Also, they said, even those who have injuries in road and other accidents are being asked to wait because the PHC staff cannot use the generator for their diagnostic tests.

Zakir Hussain, who contested elections for the district development council, said that he and other locals requested the BMO to allow use of the generator so that patients can get their X-Ray report on time.

“But the BMO told us to go wherever we want to go but he will not use the generator when there is no electricity in the area,” Hussain said.

Another local resident said that because the hospital is situated in a far-off area, away from the eyes of senior officials, patients are denied even the facilities which are available in the hospital.

“Some days ago, dogs entered the hospital and they were there for hours. Nobody takes care of cleanliness here even when the whole region is battling the deadly coronavirus,” the resident said.

Block Medical Officer Keller, Dr Zarar Ahmad, said that there remains low voltage in the area, which is why they aren’t able to run machines. When asked why the generator facility is not utilised, he said that it cost lots of money in terms of fuel.

“How can we use the oil when we need the same for ambulances and other vehicles,” he said.

