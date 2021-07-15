Minor drowns in Jhelum in Hajin, rescue operation on

Srinagar: A 8-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum in Asham Zoonipora in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official said identified the boy as Sajad Shabir Shiekh son of Shabir Ahmad Shiekh, a resident of Zonipora.

Police official  said that that the boy drowned while taking bath in the river. A rescue operation has been launched by the police ,SDRF and locals to trace the missing boy, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 80-year-old man died after slipping in river Jhelum, while performing ablution, in Hajin area earlier this morning.

