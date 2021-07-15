2 die of Covid, 161 new cases

Srinagar: Two persons hailing from Jammu died due to Covid while 161 fresh Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 123 were reported in Kashmir Division and 38 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Moreover, 358 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 161 from Jammu Division and 197 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 98.25 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The bulletin informed that 1 new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today taking the total number of confirmed cases to 32 in J&K.

According to the bulletin, 319152 positive cases, 2236 are active positive, 312556 have recovered and 4360 have died. This includes 2129 in Jammu division and 2231 in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 42 cases with 486 active positive and 94 cases recovered today.

Budgam reported 22760 positive cases (including 8 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases, 22457 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 204 deaths.

Pulwama saw 10 cases with 90 active positive cases while 05 cases recovered.

Kupwara reported 07 cases reported today with 90 active cases and 17 recovering today.

Anantnag district reported 04 cases with 112 active positive cases and 05 cases recovering today.

Bandipora reported 13 cases with 71 active positive and 16 cases recovering today.

Ganderbal reported 9 cases with 125 active positive cases with 15 recovering today.

Kulgam reported 07 cases today with 71 active positive cases while 06 cases recovered.

Shopian reported 8 active positive cases.

