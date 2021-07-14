Vehicles Loan Fraud Case: CBK Produce Chargesheet Against 22 Persons

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday produced chargesheet against 22 persons in a case registered 12 years ago in connection with vehicles loan fraud.

The chargesheet in the case (FIR No. 504/2009) under section 420,467,468, 471, 120-B RPC in Police Station Budgam, was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of the central Kashmir district.

“The case owes its origin to a written complaint received by Police Station Budgam, wherein the complainant had alleged that some persons approached and lured him into purchasing a tipper for which demand draft amounting to Rs. 1187000 was issued by J&K Bank Branch Unit Ompora Budgam.

The initial investigation into the matter was carried out by Police Station Budgam and was later transferred to Crime Branch Kashmir on 23 July 2013.

During the investigation, he said, evidence so collected in the form of original documents was badly damaged due to September 2014 floods. However, the records were reconstructed due to the strenuous efforts of the investigating agency, he said.

“It further revealed that accused persons in league with each other under a conspired plan had initially opened their accounts at different branches of J&K Bank and other banks, later on requested the concerned banks for sanctioning of vehicle loans and in this context submitted the Performa bills purported to be of M/s National Garage, B.C Road Jammu (authorised dealers of TATA Motors) and also deposited the margin money,” he said, adding, “It also revealed that after sanction and disbursement of vehicle loans in respect of the borrowers by way of issuance of demand drafts in favour of National Garage, the accused borrowers in connivance with Bilal Ahmad Pattoo R/O Veer Chattabal, Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal R/O Shah Mohalla New Colony Nawabazar (actual resident of Kondbal Ganderbal) and Showkat Ahmad Jhat R/O Veer Chattabal deposited these demand drafts in the accounts of Bilal Ahmad Pattoo, Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal and Showkat Ahmad Jhat and later on the amounts so deposited were withdrawn in cash.”

He said Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal, Bilal Ahmad Pattoo and Showkat Ahmad Jhat had opened accounts under the banner of National Garage in Punjab National Bank and Indus ind bank by submitting fake certificates shown issued by Labour department.

“The Bank loan amount of Rs.1,98,14086 has been deposited in above three accounts and thereby withdrawn in cash,” the spokesman said, adding, “Pertinently, no vehicle has been purchased and the accused had deposited fake registration certificates shown issued by concerned ARTO’s with the respective banks.”

