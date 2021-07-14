Daily Covid toll below 150

Srinagar: One person hailing from Anantnag district died due to Covid while the daily Covid tally in Jammu and Kashmir dipped further with 143 fresh Covid cases detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 92 were reported in Kashmir Division and 51 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 41, while Jammu district reported 10 new cases.

The bulletin said that 416 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 226 from Jammu Division and 190 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,002 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 41 new cases and currently has 538 active cases, with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 146 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 120 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 85 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 100 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases and has 113 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 74 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 131 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 70 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 0 new cases and currently has 8 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 9, Doda 3, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 5, Samba 3, Poonch 7, Ramban 8, and Reasi 0.

