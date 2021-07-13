Srinagar-Muzafarabad road restored after remaining closed for several hours

Baramulla: The strategic Srinagar-Muzzafarabad road was restored for vehicular traffic movement after remaining closed for several hours, following a landslide triggered by incessant rains in the area.

An official said that a massive landslide hit the road near Lagama area in Uri this morning, forcing an immediate halt of vehicular traffic movement along the thoroughfare.

Men and machinery from Border Roads Organization (BRO) was roped in and after hours of persistent efforts, the road was made through for traffic, the official further said. (GNS)

