No Covid death in J&K for first time since 2nd wave

Srinagar: For the first time since Covid second wave, zero Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with the lowest number of positive cases recorded on Monday.

According to the official daily bulletin, 155 positive cases of novel Coronavirus were reported across Jammu and Kashmir. Of them, 42 were reported from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division.

It also said that no confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported in the last 24 hours. So far, the total number of confirmed cases remains 31 across Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar reported 33 cases while Jammu district reported 33 new cases.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 75 new cases and currently has 763 active cases, with 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 148 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 132 active cases, with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 88 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 12 new cases and currently has 114 active cases, with 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 11 new cases and has 110 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 8 new cases and has 80 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 142 active cases with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 14 new cases and has 88 active cases with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported no new case and currently has 10 active cases with two patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 2, Doda 11, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 2, Samba 2, Poonch 4, Ramban 2, and Reasi 6.

