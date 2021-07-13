ACB books Beacon, private construction company for laying sub-standard macadam on NH in Baramulla

Baramulla: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has registered a case against BEACON authorities and proprietors of a private construction company for laying sub-standard macadam on National Highway from Kitchama to Baramulla in this North Kashmir district.

As per a statement, ACB registered an FIR against “gross violations committed” by BEACON authorities while executing work for resurfacing on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road.

It said that the work was allotted to M/S Mirza Infrastructure Builders of Nowgam Srinagar.

“The registration of the instant case is the outcome of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) which was conducted by ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on National Highway in Pattan Town from Kitchama to Baramulla by BEACON authorities,” it reads.

It reads that during JSC, it was found, that the macadam work executed at various locations has been completely damaged besides shortfall in thickness of macadam laid on the said road, and during physical inspection the thickness of macadam also does not correlate with the ones shown executed by the concerned agency in their records.

“Besides, the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not upto the mark and substandard material has been used for the macadamization. The tentative loss to the tune of Rs. 72.95 lakh (approx.) on account of shortfall of macadam quantity has been found during check,” it reads.

The statement reads that the omissions and commissions on the part of concerned officers/officials of 53 Road Construction Coy (GREF) Uri and proprietor of M/S Mirza Infrastructure Builders constituted offences punishable under section 7, 13(1) (a) r/w section 13(2) of Prevention Corruption Act 1988.

It reads that a case FIR No. 07/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla in this regard and further investigation of the case was going on—(KNO)

