Pistol, 2 grenades recovered from truck driver in Jammu: Police

Jammu: Police on Sunday claimed to have foiled a bid of weapon smuggling and explosives in the district and recovered one pistol and two hand grenades from the possession of a truck driver.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that after specific inputs regarding the bid of smuggling weapons, a high alert was issued across Jammu on Sunday and mobile vehicle checking nakas were laid at more than a dozen places.

Similarly, a team of police laid a mobile vehicle checking naka at Purmandal morh under the jurisdiction of Gangyal Police Station when a truck JK13E-0211 was signalled to stop for frisking.

The driver of the vehicle, however, tried to avoid the checking by sharing excuses which developed suspicion following which the vehicle was put to thorough frisking.

One pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from the vehicle after which the driver, identified as Muntazir Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Prischoo Pulwama, was arrested, the statement said.

“In initial investigation, the driver has so far divulged that this consignment of weapon, grenades was dropped by drone from across the border and handlers from across tasked him to carry this consignment upto Kashmir,” it added.

Kohli said that further investigation in this case is going on while questioning of accused driver is going on. KNO

