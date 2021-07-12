One dies of Covid in Anantnag, 224 new cases

Srinagar: One person hailing from Anantnag district lost his life to Covid while 224 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 150 were reported in Kashmir Division and 74 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 53, while Jammu district reported 7 new cases.

The bulletin said that 349 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 122 from Jammu Division and 227 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,002 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 53 new cases and currently has 597 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 167 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 151 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 23 new cases and currently has 91 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 8 new cases and currently has 140 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 12 new cases and has 101 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 13 new cases and has 82 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 157 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 96 active cases with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 8 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 23, Kathua 12, Kishtwar 6, Samba zero, Poonch 12, Ramban 2, and Reasi 5.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print