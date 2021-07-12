Closure of edu institutions extended till July 31

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered extension for closure of educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir till July 31.
According to the orders of the State Executive Committee said that all schools and higher educational institutes shall remain closed for in-person education till July 31.
The government also said that the schools, colleges, universities, technical education, skill development Institutes and coaching centers shall remain closed for in-person and on-campus teaching.
However the authorities further said that the programmes or the courses that require physical presence of students will be allowed on account of laboratory, research and thesis work or internship.