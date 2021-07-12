Anantnag to allow only vaccinated, Covid negative persons to visit health resorts, public parks

ANANTNAG: The district administration Anantnag on Saturday said that visitors to public parks and tourist spots will be permitted only on production of vaccination certificates and Covid-negative reports to prevent resurgence of Coronavirus.
As per an order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Chief Executive Officer, DDMA Anantnag, joint enforcement teams of civil and police administration have been constituted to ensure observance of Covid-19 SOPs at tourist destinations and public parks. The enforcement teams shall also comprise officials of the floriculture department, development authorities and municipalities.
The prescribed preventive protocols have been issued to prevent possible spread/transmission of Covid infections.
The CMO has been asked to deploy teams at public parks/tourist sites for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors.
The order further asked the joint teams to file daily action taken reports regarding the imposition of fines, etc. in case of violations of Covid SOPs.
The constituted teams shall ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed in Wazir Bagh Park, Achabal garden, Verinag Garden, Pahalgam, Aru, Betab Valley, Dara Shikoh Garden, Kokernag Botanical Garden and other tourist spots/parks.
Pertinent to mention, on Sunday the orders witnessed smooth implementation on ground as entry to these parks was strictly restricted to persons having vaccine certificates and Covid negative reports besides appropriate physical distancing and mask wearing were ensured for the allowed lot. Information Department