3 Anantnag Youth Arrested By NIA In ‘ISIS Voice Of Hind Case’

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that three persons were arrested by it Anantnag’s south Kashmir in connection with a case regarding “ISIS voice of hind case”.

According a statement issued by the agency on Monday, three accused persons identified as Umar Nisar son of Nisar Ahmed Bhat of Magray Mohalla Achabal, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Gull Mohammad Bhat of Gori Mohalla Achabal and Rameez Ahmad Lone son of Javeid Ahmad Lone of Chak Achabal were arrested yesterday.

The case, NIA said, was registered on 29 June 2021 under sections 124A, 153A, &153B of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 &40 of UA(P) Act 1967 in connection with the conspiracy of the ISIS to “radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

“ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS,” the NIA said. In this connection an India-Centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) was published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth, the agency said.

“NIA had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with ISIS logo,” the agency said, adding, “Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using the cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VOH),” reads the statement , adding, “Examination of the arrested accused led to searches on 12.07.2021 at 02 more locations in Anantnag district in which a number of digital devices and other materials have been seized.”

Investigation in the case continues, the NIA added. (GNS)

