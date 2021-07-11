Two sons of Salahuddin among 11 govt employees sacked for ‘anti-national’ activities

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has now sacked eleven of its employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahuddin, for their involvement in anti-national activities.

According to reports, 11 government employees (including Salahuddin’s sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf) were terminated from services “in the interest of the nation as per a Constitutional provision.” Of the 11 employees dismissed, 4 are from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam, and 1 each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara.

Of these, 4 were working in the Education Department, 2 in Jammu Kashmir Police, and 1 each in Agriculture department, Skill Development department, Power department, Health department, and SKIMS medical institution.

The designated committee in J&K, which got this job done for the government, had been tasked with scrutinising and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, in its 2nd and 4th meetings.

The committee found that an orderly of ITI Kupwara was an Over Ground Worker of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. It said that he was providing information to militants about the movement of government forces, abetting and harbouring militants to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Two teachers, both from Anantnag district, have also been found involved in anti-national activities including participating, supporting, and propagating the secessionist ideology of Jamaat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), the committee said.

The other 8 government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the committee include two constables of Jammu Kashmir Police who supported terrorism from within the police department and provided inside information to terrorists and also logistical support, the committee reported.

One constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan, had himself executed attacks on the security forces, it said.

Two sons of the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahudin, have also been axed on the committee’s recommendation. His sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were found to be involved in insurgency funding, the committee reported.

The NIA has tracked funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, the committee reported.

Another government employee, Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an orderly of the Health Department, was found to be an Over Ground Worker of Hizbul and had a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities, the committee reported. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence, it said.

Two employees of the Education department have been similarly terminated from service. Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda of sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamat-e-Islami ideologists, the committee said.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department, has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen, it said.

He was found travelling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunitions, and explosives in January last year, it said.

Earlier this year, JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a high-level security review meeting had taken a strong view on elements working within the Jammu and Kashmir administration against the interest of the nation and ordered a strong background check by the J&K Police CID for all suspicious employees and also any new hiring for critical postings. Many were later sacked.

