Militancy Funding Case: NIA conducts multiple raids in Sgr, Anantnag, Baramulla, arrests 6 people

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday conducted a series of raids in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla districts and arrested six persons including the head of a Darul-Uloom besides seizing electronic gadgets, bank statements and other documents.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that today morning, NIA teams headed by Dinesh Gupta along with police officials from Achabal conducted raids at villages Pushroo, Sunsooma, and Achabal and arrested five people that include Javaid Ahamad Mir S/ o Mohammad Shaban Mir R/ o Sunsooma age 28 years , an MBA qualified presently running a shop at Sunsooma, Umar Bhat S/ o Nisar Ahamad Bhat R/o Magray Mohallah Achabal, who runs Ready-made garment shopkeeper at Achabal.

“The three others who were arrested include Ovais Ahamad Bhat S/o Nisar Ahmad Bhat R/ o Magray Mohallah Achabal, Tanveer Ahamad Bhat S/ o Gull Mohamad Bhat R/ o Gorimohallah, Achabal age 26 years, qualification Matric, profession Shopkeeper and Zeeshan Ameen Malik S/o Muhammad Ameen Malik R/o Pushru Nowgam Achabal age 22 years , qualification BA and profession shopkeeper at Janglatmandi Mandi Annatnag,” the officials said, adding that the NIA team took along all the five arrested persons.

In Srinagar, the officials said that NIA sleuths raided a Darul Uloom and seized a laptop, bank statements and other documents. The officials said the NIA men detained the Darul Uloom head Noor din Bhat of Hawal on the spot. The officials said that NIA sleuths also reached Baramulla early morning and at present raids are going on at two places—(KNO)

Further details to follow

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print