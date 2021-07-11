Lowest daily Covid cases in last 108 days in J&K

Two more deaths, though, one in Kashmir, one in Jammu

Srinagar: Two Covid patients, one from Kulgam and the other from Jammu, lost their life while 185 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

It was the lowest single-day count of fresh Covid cases in the last 108 days.

Of the new cases, 111 were reported in Kashmir Division and 74 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 41, while Jammu district reported 22 new cases.

The bulletin said that 355 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 104 from Jammu Division and 251 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,128 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 41 new cases and currently has 607 active cases, with 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 190 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 11 new cases and currently has 161 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 11 new cases and currently has 113 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 15 new cases and currently has 146 active cases, with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases and has 94 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 75 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 13 new cases and has 156 active cases with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 117 active cases with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 9 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 11, Doda 16, Kathua 4, Kishtwar 9, Samba 1, Poonch 3, Ramban 5, and Reasi zero.

