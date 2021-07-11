Husband in jail, woman hangs self to death in Qazigund

Qazigund: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while her husband is in jail, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that the woman (name withheld) aged 25, was found hanging inside her room in Churath village of Qazigund.

He said that the family members immediately rushed her to hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

Notably, on December 26 last year her husband, an alleged militant, was arrested by security forces along with his another associate in Jammu region and is in jail since then—(KNO)

