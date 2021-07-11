4 more CASOs in Shopian villages, all futile

Shopian: Continuing their anti-militancy offensive in Kashmir, government forces on Saturday carried out four more cordon and search operations (CASOs) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The search operations, according to police sources, were carried out at Braripora, Heff Shirmal, Manloo and Gadpora villages in the district. They said that these military operations were carried out by a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 178th and 14 battalion of central reserve police force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police after inputs received about presence of militants.
No trace of militants, however, was found in any of the villages. Locals from the village said that dozens of residential houses and other structures were searched during the operation but no trace of militants was found.
At Heff Shirmal area, government forces had cordoned off a huge orchard area where they carried out thorough searches. However, there, too, no militant was found.
A police source said that all these operations were called off after completion of the searches.
Shopian: Continuing their anti-militancy offensive in Kashmir, government forces on Saturday carried out four more cordon and search operations (CASOs) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.